C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) CFO Acquires $99,997.00 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00.

Shares of CCCC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 692,888 shares of the company traded hands.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

