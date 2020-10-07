C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.94

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.94 and last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 12229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,060.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,591,000 after purchasing an additional 217,580 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

