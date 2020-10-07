Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

BFST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The stock has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 58.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

