Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,469,625. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of -198.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

