Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $10.77 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.12. 186,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.01. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $226.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. TheStreet lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

