Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of CSCO remained flat at $$38.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,016,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,923,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.