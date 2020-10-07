Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bunge by 67.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 74,882 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 29.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bunge by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 21,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

