BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $16.95 on Monday. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.