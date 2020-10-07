BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 million and a P/E ratio of 138.35.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.