BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.
NASDAQ BRP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 million and a P/E ratio of 138.35.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.
