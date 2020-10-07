Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/7/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/29/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

9/28/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

9/16/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

9/14/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

9/9/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/21/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

8/12/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,435. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 48.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

