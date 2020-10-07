Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Receives $43.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,820. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,404,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

