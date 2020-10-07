Brokers Set Expectations for Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

