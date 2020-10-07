Brokerages Set Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1,249.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,336. The firm has a market cap of $384.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

