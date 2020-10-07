Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

OTCMKTS TATYY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.