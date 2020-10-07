Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target at $142.24

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

