Brokerages Set NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Target Price at $27.00

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGOV. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of EGOV opened at $20.69 on Friday. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIC by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

