Brokerages Set Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) PT at $19.60

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kraton by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kraton by 933.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

KRA traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,873. The company has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.87. Kraton has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

