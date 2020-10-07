Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) PT at $87.67

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

NYSE:KOD opened at $64.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

