Brokerages Set GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Target Price at GBX 290

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GYM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get GYM Group alerts:

In other GYM Group news, insider Penny Hughes bought 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,964.80 ($5,180.71). Also, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £407,000 ($531,817.59). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,297 shares of company stock worth $809,014.

Shares of GYM stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 131.90 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,800,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.29. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GYM Group will post 889.9999131 earnings per share for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.