Brokerages Set Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Price Target at GBX 115

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115 ($1.50).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOCO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective (up from GBX 115 ($1.50)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

GOCO opened at GBX 102.62 ($1.34) on Friday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.54. The stock has a market cap of $442.73 million and a P/E ratio of 38.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Gocompare.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

