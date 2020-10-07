Brokerages Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) PT at $68.33

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

