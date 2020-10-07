Brokerages Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $20.61

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780,646 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

