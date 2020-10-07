Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Target Price at $28.38

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,858 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $53,194.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,361.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $350,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,576. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a market cap of $944.00 million, a P/E ratio of 484.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

