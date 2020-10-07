Brokerages Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target at $5.95

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley Securities cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. B.Riley Securit cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,970 shares of company stock valued at $472,657. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 29.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AXT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 34.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

