Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target at $14.83

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

AxoGen stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AxoGen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

