Brokerages Set AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target at $14.83

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
AxoGen stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AxoGen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
