Brokerages Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.87. Realty Income also posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,422. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

