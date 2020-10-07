Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

POWI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. 6,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,322. Power Integrations has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,968.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $814,826. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 174,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

