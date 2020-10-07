Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.10 Million

Brokerages predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $822.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.97 million and the lowest is $807.60 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $706.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.49. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $4,259,362. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

