Brokerages Expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Parsley Energy posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of PE opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

