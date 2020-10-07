Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after buying an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $24,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after acquiring an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.