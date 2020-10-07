Brokerages Expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.30). CorMedix reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 11,377.14%.

Shares of NYSE:CRMD opened at $5.94 on Friday. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.