Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. Barclays began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE BCE opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BCE by 15.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,020,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.