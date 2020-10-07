Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. BCE reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in BCE by 149.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

