Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.54. BCE reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays started coverage on BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

