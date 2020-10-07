Brokerages Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.01). Acceleron Pharma posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 0.71. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,513 shares of company stock worth $2,511,766. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 120.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.