Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.39). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 149.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter.

XNCR stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,512. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.