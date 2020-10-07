Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

MCHP stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,512. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

