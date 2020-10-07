Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) to post sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Jacobs Engineering by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth $35,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $96.56 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

