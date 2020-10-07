Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

JJSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $407,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

