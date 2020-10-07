Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,777. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

