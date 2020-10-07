Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. eBay posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 246.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 80.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 169,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

