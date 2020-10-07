Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.80 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. Duluth reported sales of $119.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $665.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $672.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $697.70 million, with estimates ranging from $692.50 million to $700.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

DLTH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,729. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Duluth by 95.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Duluth by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.