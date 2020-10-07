Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 3,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,401. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.