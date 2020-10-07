Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.64. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $57,200.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

