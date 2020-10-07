Brokerages Anticipate Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $431,600.00. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,504 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALG opened at $112.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $132.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

