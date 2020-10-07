Brokerages Anticipate Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Announce -$0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.80). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro Biotech.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. Aduro Biotech has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $20.20.

About Aduro Biotech

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

