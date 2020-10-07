Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.80. Broadwind Energy shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 1,177 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

