Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,988,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,698.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,539,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,474. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of -577.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

