Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Up 8.6%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 462,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 618,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCLI shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $524.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,567.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $607,659.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,930 shares of company stock worth $828,557 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.