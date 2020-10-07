Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $232.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYDGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF remained flat at $$154.09 during midday trading on Friday. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $173.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

